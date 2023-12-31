Amazon workers have vehicles broken into at St. Peters facility

Surprise Squad
Authorities are investigating after thieves broke into several cars at an Amazon fulfillment center.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Authorities are investigating after thieves broke into several cars at an Amazon fulfillment center.

It happened overnight on December 29th at Amazon’s St. Peters Fulfillment Center at 4000 Premier Parkway, according to St. Peters Police. The exact number of cars is still unclear, given that additional victims may still call the department.

“As with any car break-ins, the information will be forwarded to our Criminal Investigations Division for follow-up investigations,” a police spokesperson said in a statement to First Alert 4.

Witnesses said many of the employees who had their cars broken into were working inside the facility at the time and found out about the break-ins when they finished working their shift.

Police told First Alert 4 more information would be available on Tuesday. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent early Sunday morning.

