Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Bobby Bostic’s charity continues to grow with weekly giveaways

By Alex Gaul
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - One year out of prison, a former inmate’s dream to help others is growing by the month.

From his prison cell, Bobby Bostic dreamed of starting a charity. He was sentenced to spend more than two centuries behind bars for armed robberies he committed as a minor and never thought he would have the chance to achieve his dream.

In the year since a Missouri state law changed and allowed his early release, Bostic has been busy creating a network of local charities that work together to serve community members with food, essential items, books and even toys for kids.

His nonprofit is called “Dear Mama,” and Bostic started small by hosting small giveaways in empty lots in North City. Now, he works with several other small charities across St. Louis to provide weekly giveaways spread across the city and St. Louis County.

“Different parts of the North Side, West Side, St. Louis County, wherever I can,” Bostic said. “Different churches, school yards, corner stores, so you got hosts of people coming.”

Bostic estimates that tens of thousands of residents have taken part in the giveaways, including 3,000 at a food share in North City Saturday afternoon on Kennerly Avenue.

This week’s giveaway was in partnership with “All Hands on Deck,” another local nonprofit that provides “food shares” where local families get their pick of freshly delivered produce and other food. Bostic met one of their leaders only a week ago at another charity event.

“We primarily do food giveaways each week, and he primarily does everything else, clothes, shoes, toys, all types of other giveaways, but yet the community needs all of it,” leader Amir Tibbs said.

In his other time, Bostic also wrote several books about his life and regularly travels across the country to speak to young people about the mistakes he made and his journey toward redemption.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert 4 Investigates uncovered disturbing surveillance video that purportedly shows...
Family sues after murder cover up caught on surveillance video at apartment complex
Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after...
Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after helping them get away
Baby born with gunshot wound who later died is ruled a homicide by St. Louis Medical Examiners
According to St. Louis County Police, Trenton Ivy, 31, has been charged with first-degree...
Marquisha Williams’ body found in Illinois a day after ex-boyfriend charged with murder
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Dutchtown

Latest News

Bobby Bostic’s charity continues to grow with weekly giveaways
Bobby Bostic’s charity continues to grow with weekly giveaways
St. Louis woman charged in fentanyl poisoning death of her 1-year-old child
Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after...
Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after helping them get away
Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after...
Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after helping them get away