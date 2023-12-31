Bobby Bostic’s charity continues to grow with weekly giveaways

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - One year out of prison, a former inmate’s dream to help others is growing by the month.

From his prison cell, Bobby Bostic dreamed of starting a charity. He was sentenced to spend more than two centuries behind bars for armed robberies he committed as a minor and never thought he would have the chance to achieve his dream.

In the year since a Missouri state law changed and allowed his early release, Bostic has been busy creating a network of local charities that work together to serve community members with food, essential items, books and even toys for kids.

His nonprofit is called “Dear Mama,” and Bostic started small by hosting small giveaways in empty lots in North City. Now, he works with several other small charities across St. Louis to provide weekly giveaways spread across the city and St. Louis County.

“Different parts of the North Side, West Side, St. Louis County, wherever I can,” Bostic said. “Different churches, school yards, corner stores, so you got hosts of people coming.”

Bostic estimates that tens of thousands of residents have taken part in the giveaways, including 3,000 at a food share in North City Saturday afternoon on Kennerly Avenue.

This week’s giveaway was in partnership with “All Hands on Deck,” another local nonprofit that provides “food shares” where local families get their pick of freshly delivered produce and other food. Bostic met one of their leaders only a week ago at another charity event.

“We primarily do food giveaways each week, and he primarily does everything else, clothes, shoes, toys, all types of other giveaways, but yet the community needs all of it,” leader Amir Tibbs said.

In his other time, Bostic also wrote several books about his life and regularly travels across the country to speak to young people about the mistakes he made and his journey toward redemption.

