Fenton man killed in Saturday night crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (First Alert 4) – A Fenton man was killed in a Saturday night crash in Jefferson County.

Jeffrey Stopplemann, 52, was killed when his 1999 Saturn SL 1 crashed on the Mapaville-Hematite Road north of Debbie Drive around 7:45 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Stopplemann was driving the car when it went off the side of the road, hit a fence and then a large rock. The car then overturned and hit a tree.

Stopplemann was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, authorities said.

