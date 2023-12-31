Fenton man killed in Saturday night crash
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY (First Alert 4) – A Fenton man was killed in a Saturday night crash in Jefferson County.
Jeffrey Stopplemann, 52, was killed when his 1999 Saturn SL 1 crashed on the Mapaville-Hematite Road north of Debbie Drive around 7:45 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Stopplemann was driving the car when it went off the side of the road, hit a fence and then a large rock. The car then overturned and hit a tree.
Stopplemann was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, authorities said.
