A Few Flurries & Colder

By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Scattered Snow Flurries on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies
  • Dry Weather Expected Monday - Friday
  • Tracking Rain Chances Next Weekend

New Year’s Eve! A cold front passed through the area overnight. Behind the front, we will feel the winds picking up, putting wind chill values in the 20s. Additionally, a few flurries may be squeezed out of the cloudy skies. Temperatures this afternoon will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s, a few may sit in the lower 40s. Temperatures will be near freezing at midnight!

What’s next: New Year’s Day is mostly sunny and dry. Monday through Friday look dry. Our next chance of measurable precipitation comes next Saturday with a slight chance for rain. Depending on how cold temperatures fall as the precipitation comes in, there is a low chance for some snow Friday night and Saturday. The potential at this point is low. Check back in the next few days for specifics.

