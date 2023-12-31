A Few Flurries & Colder

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Scattered Snow Flurries on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies

Dry Weather Expected Monday - Friday

Tracking Rain Chances Next Weekend

New Year’s Eve! A cold front passed through the area overnight. Behind the front, we will feel the winds picking up, putting wind chill values in the 20s. Additionally, a few flurries may be squeezed out of the cloudy skies. Temperatures this afternoon will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s, a few may sit in the lower 40s. Temperatures will be near freezing at midnight!

What’s next: New Year’s Day is mostly sunny and dry. Monday through Friday look dry. Our next chance of measurable precipitation comes next Saturday with a slight chance for rain. Depending on how cold temperatures fall as the precipitation comes in, there is a low chance for some snow Friday night and Saturday. The potential at this point is low. Check back in the next few days for specifics.

