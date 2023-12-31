Flurries Overnight, Sunshine Returns For New Years Day

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Flurries Overnight, Sunshine Returns Monday

Dry Weather Expected Monday - Friday Afternoon

Tracking Rain Chances Beginning Friday Night

New Year’s Eve! Temperatures will be near freezing at midnight under cloudy skies. Wind chills will be in the low 20s.

What’s next: New Year’s Day starts with some clouds but becomes mostly sunny in the afternoon. Monday through Friday look dry. Our next chance of measurable precipitation comes next Friday night & Saturday with a slight chance for rain. Depending on how cold temperatures fall as the precipitation comes in, there is a low chance for some snow Friday night and Saturday. The potential at this point is low. Check back in the next few days for specifics.

