Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Flurries Overnight, Sunshine Returns For New Years Day

New Year's Eve brings a chill. Temps in the 30s
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Flurries Overnight, Sunshine Returns Monday
  • Dry Weather Expected Monday - Friday Afternoon
  • Tracking Rain Chances Beginning Friday Night

New Year’s Eve! Temperatures will be near freezing at midnight under cloudy skies. Wind chills will be in the low 20s.

What’s next: New Year’s Day starts with some clouds but becomes mostly sunny in the afternoon. Monday through Friday look dry. Our next chance of measurable precipitation comes next Friday night & Saturday with a slight chance for rain. Depending on how cold temperatures fall as the precipitation comes in, there is a low chance for some snow Friday night and Saturday. The potential at this point is low. Check back in the next few days for specifics.

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after...
Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after helping them get away
First Alert 4 Investigates uncovered disturbing surveillance video that purportedly shows...
Family sues after murder cover up caught on surveillance video at apartment complex
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24,...
Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed
Several people's cars broken into Friday night at the Armory
Visitors to the Armory have cars broken into Friday night

Latest News

7 Day Forecast 12 31 23
Cold Air for the Last Day of 2023
Colder Tomorrow With Scattered Snow Flurries
Colder Tomorrow With Scattered Snow Flurries
Final Weekend of 2023! Warmer Today & Cold Tomorrow
Final Weekend of 2023! Warmer Today & Cold Tomorrow
Cloudy & Dry Overnight, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow