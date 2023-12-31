Man brandishing AK-style rifle attempts to rob White Castle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Police are investigating after a man attempted to rob a White Castle with a semi-automatic rifle Saturday evening in the Fountain Park neighborhood.

According to St. Louis Police incident reports, at around 9:48 p.m. a man wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket and dark pants and armed with an AK-style rifle entered the restaurant located in the 700 block of North Kingshighway and announced a robbery.

Police said the suspect jumped over the counter, but failed to obtain any money and fled the scene. He left the restaurant and got into a black colored sedan waiting on Enright Avenue, which then drove away, according to reports.

The investigation is ongoing.

