Man brandishing AK-style rifle attempts to rob White Castle in St. Louis
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Police are investigating after a man attempted to rob a White Castle with a semi-automatic rifle Saturday evening in the Fountain Park neighborhood.
According to St. Louis Police incident reports, at around 9:48 p.m. a man wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket and dark pants and armed with an AK-style rifle entered the restaurant located in the 700 block of North Kingshighway and announced a robbery.
Police said the suspect jumped over the counter, but failed to obtain any money and fled the scene. He left the restaurant and got into a black colored sedan waiting on Enright Avenue, which then drove away, according to reports.
The investigation is ongoing.
