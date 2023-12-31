Several people's cars broken into Friday night at the Armory

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Several people came back to their cars Friday night to find they had been broken into.

Kevin, who doesn’t want to share his last name, went to the Armory in Midtown to watch the Cotton Bowl and came out to find his belongings stolen from his car.

“It was pretty disheartening, discouraging,” Kevin said. “I was just really grateful of the fact nobody got hurt.”

Kevin said eight people had their cars broken into and it was something he didn’t anticipate at such a populated place.

“It’s fairly well-lit,” Kevin said. “There are cameras. You never really suspect anything to happen. When you go out I think everybody has that false sense of security that nothing’s ever going to really happen to you.”

Kevin and his brother both parked in the Goodwill lot next door, a place that people say is often used as overflow when the Armory’s lots are full.

Kevin had his laptop and other work equipment stolen, which he said was worth about $2,000.

His brother’s windows were completely shattered and he also had things stolen, which Kevin said would also total about $2,000.

“They have patrol security guards driving around their lot, so you just assume they would maybe stop down here, especially with the overflow from a large crowd,” Kevin said.

In March, First Alert 4 spoke to Armory co-owner Jake Miller about the security efforts they were implementing.

“At every entrance and exit, we have four cameras that will get an image of every car on the way in and every car on the way out,” Miller said. “It also scans license plates. And by indexing that license plate, you can see how long someone was in that lot.”

The Armory’s spokesperson was not available to interview with First Alert 4 on Saturday but, in a statement said:

At Armory STL, our guests’ safety and security is our number one priority. We have 2 fenced lots for our patrons with professional security patrols. Our large east lot, directly in front of the building, is used daily and patrolled every minute that we are open. For large events, we also offer secured, fenced parking with security patrols to the west of our building adjacent to Hazard Moving & Storage. These are dedicated lots for our guests that are secure whenever in use. Thankfully, because of our efforts, we haven’t had an accident since early last winter in our lots. We encourage our guests only to park in these areas. For more information, see our parking information on the FAQ page of our website. Thank you to the St. Louis community for all the love and support in our first full year of being open for business!

Kevin is warning others and telling them to plan ahead.

“Park in a gated lot or parking garage or maybe even ride share is going to be the best idea,” Kevin said.

SLMPD is investigating this incident.

