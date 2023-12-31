St. Louis Police investigating homicide in Mark Twain Industrial area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis Police are investigating following a homicide Saturday in the city’s Mark Twain Industrial area.

According to police incident reports, officers were dispatched to a report of a “sudden death” around 9:31 a.m. and found 20-year-old Kemonte Black of St. Louis dead with an undetermined head injury in the 4300 block of Planned Industrial Drive.

A suspect was not identified in the report. The department’s homicide division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked the division directly at 314-444-5371, or, anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

