Teen shot, killed in domestic disturbance in Troy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A teen was shot and killed Sunday in Troy in what police have called a domestic disturbance.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office said they responded to Dodson Road in rural Lincoln County on Sunday after a 911 call reported a person had been shot. At the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound.

Everyone involved in the shooting was taken to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from the office.

In a statement in a press release, Sheriff Rick Harrell said, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim. The loss of a young life is a tragedy, and we are committed to a thorough and transparent investigation to fully understand all the events as they happened.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s tip line at (636) 462-6513.

