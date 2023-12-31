Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Woman shot in the chest in south St. Louis

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) – A woman was shot in the chest Sunday morning in south St. Louis.

The woman was shot in the 7800 block of Germania around 5 a.m. When she was taken to the hospital, police said she was conscious and breathing.

No other information has been released regarding the shooting. This story will be updated when additional details are made available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after...
Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after helping them get away
First Alert 4 Investigates uncovered disturbing surveillance video that purportedly shows...
Family sues after murder cover up caught on surveillance video at apartment complex
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Dutchtown
Baby born with gunshot wound who later died is ruled a homicide by St. Louis Medical Examiners

Latest News

Several people's cars broken into Friday night at the Armory
Several cars broken into Friday night at the Armory
Several people's cars broken into Friday night at the Armory
Several people's cars broken into Friday night at the Armory
Bobby Bostic’s charity continues to grow with weekly giveaways
Bobby Bostic’s charity continues to grow with weekly giveaways
St. Louis woman charged in fentanyl poisoning death of her 1-year-old child