Woman shot in the chest in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) – A woman was shot in the chest Sunday morning in south St. Louis.

The woman was shot in the 7800 block of Germania around 5 a.m. When she was taken to the hospital, police said she was conscious and breathing.

No other information has been released regarding the shooting. This story will be updated when additional details are made available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.