Colorado mom wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in United Kingdom

Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her...
Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her children.(Jared Dean | kktv)
By KKTV staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A mother wanted in connection with the deaths of two of her children has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police say Kimberlee Singler was taken into custody without incident.

On December 19, just after midnight, police responded to a call about a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point.

When police arrived, they found two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, dead inside the residence.

Singler and an 11-year-old girl were found with injuries and taken to a local hospital. All three children are Singler’s children.

As the investigation continued, a warrant for Singler’s arrest was issued on December 26. The arrest warrant included charges of murder in the first degree, child abuse, and assault.

A $10,000,000 bond was set by the court.

