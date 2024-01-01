Community remembers those lost to gun violence in 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A new year is on the horizon, but before the clock strikes midnight, those in the community gathered to remember those lost due to gun violence in 2023.

Sunday afternoon, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Police Chief Robert Tracy and community members from both the city and the county came together to honor the legacy of those who died and also to comfort the families.

“Gun violence touches our entire region. It touches the lives of everyone who calls St. Louis home,” Jones said.

It was a day to remember and a day to honor and not forget the hundreds in the St. Louis region who died by gunfire in 2023.

The event was held at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ in North City. Jones told the audience she lost two family members to gun violence in 2023.

Some cried and everybody in attendance seemed to be thinking of somebody they knew and loved.

“I’m here to show that police officers care about you and your family,” said Donnell Walters.

The most recent data indicates the city had a total of 159 homicides through Dec. 30, compared to 200 homicides in 2022, it was a 20% decrease.

Tracy told First Alert 4 they’ve been able to build more trust in the community this year and use technology to help catch the criminals doing the shooting.

He mentioned the city’s homicide clearance rate is considerably lower than the national average.

“That’s what cooperation from the community and leveraging the technology that we have in place, and I think that has a lot to do with it, and in turn, when we are making the arrest for some of these individuals, there is consequence,” Tracy said.

The community remembered victims of gun violence on the same night that many have shot guns into the air in the past, to celebrate the new year. Chief Tracy said the police department will be ready for that.

“People got to remember when a round goes up in the air, it’s got to come down somewhere, so you may think it’s safe to do those things, but actually a projectile was going to come down at some point, so we want to keep everybody safe,” said Tracy.

Tracy said extra patrols will be on the lookout Sunday night and Monday morning to track down any celebratory gunfire.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.