Deadline to register assault weapons in Illinois is Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Monday is the deadline for Illinois gun owners to register their weapons as part of the state’s assault weapons ban.

The law bans the purchase, sale, possession and manufacture of assault-style weapons. It also restricts large-capacity magazines and certain kinds of ammunition.

People who already own those items can lawfully keep them if they register with police by Jan. 1.

The law has been challenged in court, and some county sheriffs say they won’t enforce it.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the issue, making way for the law to be in place.

