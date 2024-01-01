Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Deadline to register assault weapons in Illinois is Monday

Monday is the deadline for Illinois gun owners to register their weapons as part of the state’s assault weapons ban.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Monday is the deadline for Illinois gun owners to register their weapons as part of the state’s assault weapons ban.

The law bans the purchase, sale, possession and manufacture of assault-style weapons. It also restricts large-capacity magazines and certain kinds of ammunition.

People who already own those items can lawfully keep them if they register with police by Jan. 1.

The law has been challenged in court, and some county sheriffs say they won’t enforce it.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the issue, making way for the law to be in place.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after...
Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after helping them get away
First Alert 4 Investigates uncovered disturbing surveillance video that purportedly shows...
Family sues after murder cover up caught on surveillance video at apartment complex
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
Several people's cars broken into Friday night at the Armory
Visitors to the Armory have cars broken into Friday night
FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24,...
Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed

Latest News

Organization encourages designated drivers ahead of New Year’s celebrations
Organization encourages designated drivers ahead of New Year’s celebrations
St. Louis Police investigating homicide in Mark Twain Industrial area
St. Louis Police investigating homicide in Mark Twain Industrial area
A teen was shot and killed Sunday in Troy, Missouri, in what police have called a domestic...
Teen shot, killed in domestic disturbance in Troy, Mo.
Man brandishing AK-style rifle attempts to rob White Castle in St. Louis
Man brandishing AK-style rifle attempts to rob White Castle in St. Louis
Amazon workers have vehicles broken into at St. Peters facility
Amazon workers have vehicles broken into at St. Peters facility