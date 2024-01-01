It’s official: Battlehawks to be part of new United Football League (UFL)
Published: Jan. 1, 2024
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Battlehawks will be part of the United Football League (UFL), which will start play in March, it was announced Monday.
The UFL is the result of a merger between the XFL and the USFL. Eight teams are part of the combined league, which is divided into two conferences:
XFL CONFERENCE
Arlington Renegades
D.C. Defenders
San Antonio Brahmas
St. Louis Battlehawks
USFL CONFERENCE
Birmingham Stallions
Houston Roughnecks
Memphis Showboats
Michigan Panthers
Several teams from both the XFL and USFL did not survive the merger.
Battlehawks are keeping head coach Anthony Becht, who lead the squad in 2023. The season is slated to start March 30.
