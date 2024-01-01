Surprise Squad
It’s official: Battlehawks to be part of new United Football League (UFL)

Battlehawks defensive back Brandon Sebastion (right) celebrates after defending a pass during...
Battlehawks defensive back Brandon Sebastion (right) celebrates after defending a pass during a matchup against the Las Vegas Vipers on Saturday, April 8 in St. Louis, Mo.(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Battlehawks will be part of the United Football League (UFL), which will start play in March, it was announced Monday.

The UFL is the result of a merger between the XFL and the USFL. Eight teams are part of the combined league, which is divided into two conferences:

XFL CONFERENCE

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks

USFL CONFERENCE

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Roughnecks

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers

Several teams from both the XFL and USFL did not survive the merger.

Battlehawks are keeping head coach Anthony Becht, who lead the squad in 2023. The season is slated to start March 30.

