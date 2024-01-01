Surprise Squad
Mostly Cloudy & Chilly for New Year’s Day

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Stubborn Clouds In Control Today
  • Dry Weather Expected Through Work-Week
  • Tracking Rain & Snow Chances This Weekend

Happy New Year! Overcast to mostly cloudy skies will dominate for the first day of 2024. Temperatures will stall in the upper 30s this afternoon with wind chills dipping into the 20s at times.

What’s next: Our local weather pattern looks quiet through Friday with no sign of rain or snow. Seasonable temperatures will be the rule. Tuesday looks to be the pick day of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. Our next chance of measurable precipitation arrives this weekend. As of now, a mix of rain and snow appears possible, although any accumulations appear light at this point. That said, there is still some uncertainty regarding timing and amounts. Check back for updates.

One more quick note -- There are early signs of a significant winter storm in the Midwest by the middle of next week. It’s possible that this could be our first “shovel-able” snow of the winter. Details remain murky, but we’ll continue to monitor the trends closely.

