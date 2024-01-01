Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024

Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024.
Nearly half of all states will raise the minimum wage in 2024.(Unsplash | MONEY MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Millions of workers will get a pay bump when the clock strikes midnight on Monday, January 1.

Nearly half of all U.S. states and the District of Columbia will increase their minimum wage in 2024.

Washington state will continue to have the highest minimum wage in the country at $16.28 an hour. That’s up from $15.74 an hour.

And over in Hawaii, workers will receive the largest increase, raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour.

And Washington D.C. will have the highest hourly minimum wage in the country at $17.05. The city will raise its minimum wage again this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after...
Domestic violence escape of woman and son caught on video, neighbor called a hero after helping them get away
First Alert 4 Investigates uncovered disturbing surveillance video that purportedly shows...
Family sues after murder cover up caught on surveillance video at apartment complex
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
Several people's cars broken into Friday night at the Armory
Visitors to the Armory have cars broken into Friday night
FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24,...
Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed

Latest News

FILE - PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan on the first tee box during the first round of the Tour...
PGA Tour seeks extension on commercial deal with Saudis, private investors
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts joins other members of the Supreme...
Chief Justice Roberts casts a wary eye on the uses of artificial intelligence in the federal courts
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
US Navy helicopters fire at Yemen’s Houthi rebels and kill several in latest Red Sea shipping attack
Four people have died and three others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Whitmore...
Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say