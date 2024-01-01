Organization encourages designated drivers ahead of New Year’s celebrations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving was busy on New Year’s Eve.

Volunteers were out at Waterway Car Wash in Creve Coeur.

They were sharing a message about the importance of having a designated driver. They say planning ahead can save lives on New Year’s Eve and every day.

The Creve Couer Police Department partnered with MADD Missouri for today’s car wash event.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.