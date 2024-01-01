Surprise Squad
Shots fired into fire station in St. Clair County

Firefighters on Sunday at the Camp Jackson station in St. Clair County were forced to take cover after shots were fired into the firehouse.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (First Alert 4) - Firefighters on Sunday at the Camp Jackson station in St. Clair County were forced to take cover after shots were fired into the firehouse.

According to the chief there, one of the firefighters was standing at their garage door just before midnight and that’s when the crew heard shots fired and glass breaking.

Fortunately, none of the firefighters or trucks were hit by the gunfire.

First Alert 4 is working to learn more about any potential suspects.

