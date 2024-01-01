St. Louis County residents start 2024 off with ‘First Day Hike’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Dozens of outdoor lovers, young and old, met up Monday for a “First Day Hike” at Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park in West St. Louis County.

It’s a national effort with America’s State Parks to encourage people to start the new year with healthy habits.

“It’s a little bit muddy, but it was fun,” Hiker Emily Clark said. “It wasn’t too long, not too steep. I think it was perfect. It’s nice to do something outside and healthy on the first day of the year; start the new year off right.”

Hikers enjoyed a guided hike, one among several to fit someone’s comfort level. Year-round guests can enjoy trails through the forests, wildlife expeditions, fishing, horseback riding and basic picnicking.

Baebler State Park was built and opened in the 1930′s. Senior Park Specialist Dustin Hillis told First Alert 4 Baebler State Park remains a hidden gem in 2024.

“It’s in West St. Louis County. A lot of people who live on the boundary of the parks say I’ve lived here for 50 years and didn’t know it was here,” Hillis said.

“This year there are more than 1,000 hikes available in state parks around the country. The distance and rigor of the hikes vary from park to park, but they all aim to create a fun experience for the whole family. Savor the beauty of the natural, cultural and historic resources our state parks offer, and be inspired to take advantage of these local treasures throughout the year,” Tisha Holden with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources said.

All 50 states are participating in this year’s national effort and have done so since 2012. The first year of the program was in Massachusetts in 1992.

Visit MoStatesParks.com for more information on your nearest state park and the national First Day Hike program.

Copyright 2024 KMOV. All rights reserved.