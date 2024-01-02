Chance of Rain & Snow This Weekend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Today: It’s nice to have some sunshine back in the forecast! A warmer southerly flow will help to push temperatures into the mid-upper 40s this afternoon.

What’s next: Expect dry and seasonable weather through Friday, with highs in the 40s and chilly nights in the 20s.

The weekend turns more active. We expect the first in a line of storm systems to produce a light mix of rain and snow, mainly on Saturday. As of now, the highest chance of snow is Saturday morning. Most (if not all) of this will melt upon hitting the ground. Additionally, we stay above freezing in the afternoon, so travel impacts will be limited. Still, some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces are possible.

There are increasing indications that a more powerful winter storm will impact us during the first half of next work-week. As of now, rain appears likely from Monday night into Tuesday. But, as colder air rushes in, rain could change over to snow sometime Tuesday. This COULD be our first “shovel-able” snow of the winter. That said, with nearly a week to go before this system arrives, details and timing remain murky. We will continue to monitor the trends closely.

