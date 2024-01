ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a homicide in Dellwood.

Police say a 44-year-old man was found shot to death inside a home on South Schlueter Avenue, near Chambers, around 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

