Man shot, woman in custody in North County shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was shot, and a woman is in custody after a shooting Monday in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Police said they responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Whisper Lake Drive before 4:30 p.m. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said their preliminary investigation has shown the shooting was the result of a domestic incident, and they have taken a woman into custody.

