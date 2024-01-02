New Year’s Eve gunfire sends bullet into Florissant home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Joshua Eutrecht told First Alert 4 he was watching television around 12:20 a.m. on New Year’s Day when he heard a loud noise.

He said he looked down and saw a bullet had landed about 12 inches away from him. He looked up and said he saw a bullet hole in his ceiling.

Eutrecht said the bullet was a 9-millimeter round, and he believes it came from someone firing a gun into the air to ring in the new year. It’s called celebratory gunfire, and it happens often on the night of New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day.

“It sounded like Afghanistan,” said Steve O’Guinn of Cahokia Heights.

O’Guinn said the sound of gunfire began around 11:30 p.m. and was constant for the next hour. He said the gunfire had him worried because what goes up must come down, and someone could be hurt.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has tried to educate the public about the dangers of celebratory gunfire and discourage the practice. The department released these statistics on the number of calls to 911 to report gunshots and sounds of gunfire detected by ShotSpotter devices.

6 p.m. 12/31/18 to 2 a.m. on 1/1/19 – 458

6 p.m. 12/31/19 to 2 a.m. on 1/1/20 – 544

6 p.m. 12/31/20 to 2 a.m. on 1/1/21 – 542

6 p.m. 12/31/21 to 2 a.m. on 1/1/22 – 684

6 p.m. 12/31/22 to 2 a.m. on 1/1/23 – 324

15-year-old Walker Lewis told First Alert 4 he had some friends over at his home in Belleville last night to celebrate New Year’s Eve. He said they were outside playing basketball when they heard a flurry of gunshots.

“I was kind of scared, I’m not even going to lie,” said Lewis.

Kansas City state representative Mark Sharp is trying to reduce the risk posed by celebratory gunfire. He has pre-filed a bill that would increase the penalties for recklessly firing a gun within a city’s limits.

Sharp’s legislation is called Blair’s Law and is named for Blair Shanahan Lane, who was 11 years old when she was killed in 2011. The girl was hit by a stray bullet that was fired from a mile away at a Fourth of July celebration.

