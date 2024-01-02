Person killed in two-vehicle crash involving garbage truck in Ballwin overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight in Ballwin.

The crash, which involved a garbage truck, happened around 4:30 a.m. on Clayton Road near Bradford Estates Court. One person was pronounced dead, First Alert 4 is working to learn what led up to the crash, but one vehicle was turned over on its roof when crews arrived on scene.

Clayton Road is closed between Cla Ter Ri Drive to Mayfair Drive while accident reconstruction work the scene.

