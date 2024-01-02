Service held to celebrate 161 years since Emancipation Proclamation was signed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - An annual service returned to the Greater Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church on Monday to celebrate the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Members gathered to celebrate 161 years since President Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation and freed slaves.

Last summer, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois, gave visitors the opportunity to see a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation with Lincoln’s signature on it.

