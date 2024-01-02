Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis City 2023 homicide rate at lowest in half a decade

St. Louis City saw a major decrease in homicides in 2023.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis City saw a major decrease in homicides in 2023.

According to the latest statistics from St. Louis Police, there were 158 homicides, that’s about a 20% decrease from the year before and a major drop from 263 in 2020.

Shootings were also down in 2023. The final data for the year on aggravated assaults with a firearm aren’t available, but comparing the data from November shows there were 1702 shootings compared to 2058 at the same time the previous year.

Chief Robert Tracy said it’s a multipronged approach for seeing a decrease.

“We’re at every community meeting now. We’re trying to build that trust and get that dialogue going,” said Chief Tracy. “We’re leveraging technology. We have gunshot technology; we use ShotSpotter.

The Chief is approaching his one-year mark in office this January and also credits the partnership with the Circuit Attorney’s Office. CAO Gabe Gore was appointed in June of 2023

“When we are making some of these arrests, there are consequences. Fairness in the criminal justice system, making sure people are held accountable,” Tracy said.

Tracy says they have also improved the clearance rate, with nearly 75% of homicides cleared, compared to the national average of around 60%.

Copyright 2024 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man brandishing AK-style rifle attempts to rob White Castle in St. Louis
Man brandishing AK-style rifle attempts to rob White Castle in St. Louis
Jadan Woods (left) and Ryhim Bailey
2 teens arrested, charged in police pursuit of stolen vehicle Saturday in St. Louis
Fenton man killed in Saturday night crash
Amazon workers have vehicles broken into at St. Peters facility
Amazon workers have vehicles broken into at St. Peters facility
Several people's cars broken into Friday night at the Armory
Visitors to the Armory have cars broken into Friday night

Latest News

Some short-term rental properties were hubs of NYE celebratory gunfire
Some short-term rental properties were hubs of NYE celebratory gunfire
The mother of a missing St. Louis County boy supports legislation requiring law enforcement to...
Mother of missing child advocates for legislation to aid missing people in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Social Services submitted notice of participation in the USDA's...
Missouri opts-in to federal Summer EBT program one day before deadline
New Year’s Eve gunfire sends bullet into Florissant home
New Year’s Eve gunfire sends bullet into Florissant home