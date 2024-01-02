St. Louis City 2023 homicide rate at lowest in half a decade

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis City saw a major decrease in homicides in 2023.

According to the latest statistics from St. Louis Police, there were 158 homicides, that’s about a 20% decrease from the year before and a major drop from 263 in 2020.

Shootings were also down in 2023. The final data for the year on aggravated assaults with a firearm aren’t available, but comparing the data from November shows there were 1702 shootings compared to 2058 at the same time the previous year.

Chief Robert Tracy said it’s a multipronged approach for seeing a decrease.

“We’re at every community meeting now. We’re trying to build that trust and get that dialogue going,” said Chief Tracy. “We’re leveraging technology. We have gunshot technology; we use ShotSpotter.

The Chief is approaching his one-year mark in office this January and also credits the partnership with the Circuit Attorney’s Office. CAO Gabe Gore was appointed in June of 2023

“When we are making some of these arrests, there are consequences. Fairness in the criminal justice system, making sure people are held accountable,” Tracy said.

Tracy says they have also improved the clearance rate, with nearly 75% of homicides cleared, compared to the national average of around 60%.

