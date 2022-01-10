FIRST ALERT 4

For general comments or questions, email comments@firstalert4.com

Mail: First Alert 4, 77 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043

Phone

Main Switchboard: 314-621-4444

News: 314-444-6333

Fax

Main: 314-444-6307

News: 314-621-4775

To contact CBS about programming, click here.

For questions or comments about firstalert4.com, First Alert 4 apps or social media, email: website@firstalert4.com

Press Releases: E-mail desk@firstalert4.com or Fax 314-621-4775

News tips: To help us report your stories more quickly, please include a name and telephone number where you can be reached. We will keep both confidential. We may not be able to reply to all news tips we receive. E-mail: tips@firstalert4.com

First Alert 4 Investigates

Surprise Squad: Click here to contact the surprise squad

Closed Captioning: For immediate Closed Captioning concerns contact our captioning hotline at (314) 444-3377 or (314) 444-6381

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or one business day. Written Closed Captioning complaints should be directed to the following:

Bill McCormac, Captioning Coordinator: 77 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, Missouri, 63043

Phone: (314) 444-3377

Fax: (314) 444-3367

With your written complaint please include any contact information, such as address, telephone number and email address, the name of the program, date, time and nature of the captioning issue.

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend that you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.

Copies of KMOV-TV program or newscasts: Contact Media Watch, Inc. at (314) 395-8917

News 4 Great Day: greatday@firstalert4.com

KMOV-TV: news@firstalert4.com

Press releases: desk@firstalert4.com

News tips: desk@firstalert4.com

KMOV-TV Sports: sports@firstalert4.com

KMOV-TV Weather: weather@firstalert4.com

Advertising: advertising@firstalert4.com

Jobs: employment@firstalert4.com

Programs: kmov-programs@firstalert4.com

For questions about KMOV’s FCC online public file or help with the FCC online public file, contact Angela Coburn: angela.coburn@firstalert4.com or 314-444-3303

CBS

Click here to contact CBS, CBS News, 60 Minutes.

Ownership: KMOV is owned by Gray Television, Inc.