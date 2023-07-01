Currently, the 49ers have +325 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024, the best among all contenders in the league.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign, many fans are researching what football futures betting options are on the board for their favorite teams.

Know who's going to win the Super Bowl? Head to BetMGM and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Super Bowl Championship Odds

Click the team names below for more in-depth Super Bowl odds analysis!

Odds to Win
49ers +325
Chiefs +450
Eagles +500
Ravens +750
Cowboys +900
Dolphins +900
Lions +1400
Jaguars +1600
Bills +3300
Texans +5000
Browns +6600
Seahawks +6600
Steelers +8000
Falcons +8000
Saints +10000
Packers +10000
Chargers +10000
Rams +10000
Broncos +10000
Vikings +10000
Colts +10000
Buccaneers +15000
Bengals +30000
Raiders +50000
Jets +75000
Bears +75000
Titans +75000
Commanders +150000
Panthers +150000
Patriots +150000
Giants +150000
Cardinals +150000

Sign up now to bet on the NFL Playoff odds of any team all season long with with BetMGM!

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.