2024 Super Bowl Odds, Favorites and Betting Insights
Currently, the 49ers have +325 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024, the best among all contenders in the league.
Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign, many fans are researching what football futures betting options are on the board for their favorite teams.
Know who's going to win the Super Bowl? Head to BetMGM and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Super Bowl Championship Odds
Click the team names below for more in-depth Super Bowl odds analysis!
|Odds to Win
|49ers
|+325
|Chiefs
|+450
|Eagles
|+500
|Ravens
|+750
|Cowboys
|+900
|Dolphins
|+900
|Lions
|+1400
|Jaguars
|+1600
|Bills
|+3300
|Texans
|+5000
|Browns
|+6600
|Seahawks
|+6600
|Steelers
|+8000
|Falcons
|+8000
|Saints
|+10000
|Packers
|+10000
|Chargers
|+10000
|Rams
|+10000
|Broncos
|+10000
|Vikings
|+10000
|Colts
|+10000
|Buccaneers
|+15000
|Bengals
|+30000
|Raiders
|+50000
|Jets
|+75000
|Bears
|+75000
|Titans
|+75000
|Commanders
|+150000
|Panthers
|+150000
|Patriots
|+150000
|Giants
|+150000
|Cardinals
|+150000
Sign up now to bet on the NFL Playoff odds of any team all season long with with BetMGM!
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.