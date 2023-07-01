Currently, the 49ers have +325 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024, the best among all contenders in the league.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign, many fans are researching what football futures betting options are on the board for their favorite teams.

Super Bowl Championship Odds

Odds to Win 49ers +325 Chiefs +450 Eagles +500 Ravens +750 Cowboys +900 Dolphins +900 Lions +1400 Jaguars +1600 Bills +3300 Texans +5000 Browns +6600 Seahawks +6600 Steelers +8000 Falcons +8000 Saints +10000 Packers +10000 Chargers +10000 Rams +10000 Broncos +10000 Vikings +10000 Colts +10000 Buccaneers +15000 Bengals +30000 Raiders +50000 Jets +75000 Bears +75000 Titans +75000 Commanders +150000 Panthers +150000 Patriots +150000 Giants +150000 Cardinals +150000

