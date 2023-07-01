Florida Atlantic and Rice, at +1600 and +10000, respectively, are the two favorites to win the AAC in 2023. Let's look at the full list of contenders, along with their odds, before you place a bet on a team to clinch the AAC.

Odds to Win the AAC

Team Odds to Win AAC Florida Atlantic +1600 Rice +10000 South Florida +10000 Navy +10000 North Texas +15000 Tulsa +20000 UAB +35000 Charlotte +35000 Temple +50000 East Carolina +50000

AAC Upcoming Games

