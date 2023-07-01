Blaine Gabbert and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. If you're trying to find Gabbert's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Watch the Chiefs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Blaine Gabbert Injury Status

Gabbert is currently not on the injury report.

Is Gabbert your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Blaine Gabbert 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 3-for-5 (60.0%), 31 YDS (6.2 YPA), 0 TD, 2 INT 2 CAR, -1 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Gabbert and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blaine Gabbert Fantasy Insights

In Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Gabbert put up -2.9 fantasy points, piling up 31 passing yards with zero touchdowns and two picks.

Other Chiefs Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blaine Gabbert 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 3 Bears 3 5 31 0 2 2 -1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.