In Week 16 of the 2023 season, Charles Omenihu and the Kansas City Chiefs will match up with the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. Peruse Omenihu's stats in the column below.

Charles Omenihu Injury Status

Omenihu is currently not listed as injured.

Charles Omenihu 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
20 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 4.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Charles Omenihu 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 7 Chargers 1.0 1.0 2 0 1
Week 8 @Broncos 0.5 0.0 5 0 0
Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 11 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 12 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 13 @Packers 1.0 1.0 3 0 0
Week 14 Bills 1.0 1.0 3 0 0
Week 15 @Patriots 1.0 0.0 2 0 0

