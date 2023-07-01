At +4000, Chris Jones owns the fifth-best odds in the league to bring home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Chris Jones 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +4000 5th Bet $100 to win $4,000

Chris Jones Insights

Jones has helped lead the Chiefs' defense with 24 tackles, nine TFL, and 7.5 sacks in 11 games.

The Chiefs are compiling 252.7 passing yards per game on offense (eighth in the NFL), and they rank sixth defensively with 183 passing yards allowed per game.

Kansas City ranks 16th in run offense (109.9 rushing yards per game) and 19th in run defense (114.7 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +600 (5th in NFL) +14000 (31st in NFL) Travis Kelce +25000 (18th in NFL) +18500 (54th in NFL) Chris Jones +4000 (5th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +15000 (33rd in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (79th in NFL)

