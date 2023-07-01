In Week 14 of the 2023 season, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs will match up with the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Edwards-Helaire's stats in the article below.

Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 31 yards on seven carries (10.3 yards per game) over his last three games.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Status

Edwards-Helaire is currently listed as active.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 40 CAR, 140 YDS (3.5 YPC), 1 TD 9 TAR, 7 REC, 44 YDS, 0 TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Fantasy Insights

Edwards-Helaire has produced 24.4 fantasy points in 2023 (2.2 per game), which ranks him 67th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 245 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has amassed 3.9 fantasy points (1.3 per game) as he's run for 31 yards and scored zero touchdowns on seven attempts.

Edwards-Helaire has totaled 4.8 fantasy points (1.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 40 yards with zero touchdowns on 10 carries.

The peak of Edwards-Helaire's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, when he put up 11.7 fantasy points with one reception (on one target) for two yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Clyde Edwards-Helaire delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (0.4 points) in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for four yards on three carries.

Other Chiefs Players

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 6 22 0 1 7 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 2 17 0 Week 3 Bears 15 55 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 12 0 1 1 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 7 0 1 9 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 20 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 6 0 1 8 0

