If you're looking to wager on the winner of the College Football National Championship, we list the top teams and odds below. There are plenty of contenders eyeing the title, with Michigan (+170) and Alabama (+190) leading the charge.

Want to bet on who will win the 2024 college football championship? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Top 2024 College Football Championship Odds

Odds to Win
Michigan +170
Alabama +190
Texas +310
Washington +700
Oregon +900
Florida State +1400
Georgia +2500
Penn State +5000
Utah State +8000
North Carolina +15000
Notre Dame +20000
Ole Miss +25000

Place your 2024 national championship bets now at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.