2024 College Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
If you're looking to wager on the winner of the College Football National Championship, we list the top teams and odds below. There are plenty of contenders eyeing the title, with Michigan (+170) and Alabama (+190) leading the charge.
Top 2024 College Football Championship Odds
|Odds to Win
|Michigan
|+170
|Alabama
|+190
|Texas
|+310
|Washington
|+700
|Oregon
|+900
|Florida State
|+1400
|Georgia
|+2500
|Penn State
|+5000
|Utah State
|+8000
|North Carolina
|+15000
|Notre Dame
|+20000
|Ole Miss
|+25000
