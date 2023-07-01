At +20000, Felix Anudike-Uzomah outside the top-10 favorites to bring home the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 18th-best in the NFL.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +20000 18th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Felix Anudike-Uzomah Insights

As part of the Chiefs' defense, Anudike-Uzomah has compiled 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks in nine games.

The Chiefs rank eighth in pass offense (252.7 passing yards per game) and sixth in pass defense (183 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

Kansas City is totaling 109.9 rushing yards per game offensively this season (16th in NFL), and is giving up 114.7 rushing yards per game (19th) on the defensive side of the ball.

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +10600 (14th in NFL) Travis Kelce +11500 (15th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +15000 (29th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (74th in NFL)

