In Week 14 of the 2023 season, George Karlaftis and the Kansas City Chiefs will match up with the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Karlaftis' stats in the article below.

George Karlaftis Injury Status

Karlaftis is currently not on the injured list.

George Karlaftis 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 37 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 8.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Other Chiefs Players

George Karlaftis 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Lions 0.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 1.5 1.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Bears 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 0.5 0.0 3 0 2 Week 7 Chargers 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2.5 1.0 7 0 0 Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

