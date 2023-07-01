At +15000, Isiah Pacheco is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 29th-best in the NFL.

Isiah Pacheco 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +15000 29th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Isiah Pacheco Insights

Pacheco has racked up a team-high 779 yards on the ground (64.9 ypg) on 176 attempts. He's scored six rushing touchdowns.

He has 33 receptions for 209 yards (17.4 ypg) and one score in the passing game.

The Chiefs, 10th in the NFL in scoring, have attempted a pass 59.7% of the time and run the ball 40.3% of the time.

Kansas City is averaging 109.9 rushing yards per game on offense this season (16th in NFL), and is giving up 114.7 rushing yards per game (19th) on defense.

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +10600 (14th in NFL) Travis Kelce +11500 (15th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +15000 (29th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (74th in NFL)

