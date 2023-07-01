Isiah Pacheco: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will match up against the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. All of Pacheco's numbers that you need to know can be found below.
Pacheco has put up 254 rushing yards on 52 carries (84.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns over his last three games. He's also added nine receptions for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
Isiah Pacheco Injury Status
Pacheco is currently not on the injured list.
Isiah Pacheco 2023 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|176 CAR, 779 YDS (4.4 YPC), 6 TD
|38 TAR, 33 REC, 209 YDS, 1 TD
Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Insights
- With 140.8 fantasy points in 2023 (11.7 per game), Pacheco is the seventh-ranked player at the RB position and 34th among all players.
- During his last three games, Pacheco has 48.3 total fantasy points (16.1 per game), carrying the ball 52 times for 254 yards and three touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 49 yards on nine catches (10 targets).
- Pacheco has delivered 58.6 total fantasy points (11.7 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 76 times for 360 yards and three scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 46 yards on 12 receptions (15 targets).
- The peak of Pacheco's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the New York Jets, a matchup in which he posted 21.8 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 20 carries, 115 yards, 1 TD.
- From a fantasy standpoint, Isiah Pacheco's matchup versus the Denver Broncos in Week 8 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 3.7 fantasy points. He rushed for 40 yards on eight carries on the day with three catches for -3 yards.
Isiah Pacheco 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|20
|115
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16
|55
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|16
|62
|0
|6
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|32
|0
|4
|28
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|8
|40
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|16
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|19
|89
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|15
|55
|2
|5
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|18
|110
|1
|3
|13
|0
