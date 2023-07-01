Ja Morant 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking at odds to win the NBA MVP award for 2023-24, the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.
Ja Morant MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
Ja Morant 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|1
|Points
|34.0
|34
|Rebounds
|6.0
|6
|Assists
|8.0
|8
|Steals
|2.0
|2
|Blocks
|1.0
|1
|FG%
|50.0%
|12-for-24
|3P%
|0.0%
|0-for-5
Ja Morant's Next Game
- Matchup: Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSIN
