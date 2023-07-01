Jerick McKinnon and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find McKinnon's stats.

McKinnon has put up 7 rushing yards on four carries (2.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings. He's also caught five passes for 40 yards and one touchdown.

Jerick McKinnon Injury Status

McKinnon is currently listed as active.

Jerick McKinnon 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 13 CAR, 30 YDS (2.3 YPC), 0 TD 26 TAR, 19 REC, 155 YDS, 3 TD

Jerick McKinnon Fantasy Insights

With 36.5 fantasy points in 2023 (3.7 per game), McKinnon is the 57th-ranked player at the RB position and 204th among all players.

In his last three games, McKinnon has put up 10.7 fantasy points (3.6 per game), rushing for seven yards and scoring zero touchdowns on four carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 40 yards on five grabs (seven targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

McKinnon has delivered 15.3 total fantasy points (3.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball six times for nine yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 84 yards on 10 receptions (14 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of McKinnon's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, as he posted 14.8 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed nine rushing yards on two carries (4.5 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Jerick McKinnon stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the New York Jets, running three times for seven yards (0.7 fantasy points).

Other Chiefs Players

Jerick McKinnon 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 -2 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 22 1 Week 11 Eagles 1 7 0 2 8 0

