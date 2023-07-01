Could the St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +15000.

Justin Faulk's Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +15000 (40th in NHL)

Justin Faulk 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 31
Time on Ice 22:27 695:59
Goals 0.0 1
Assists 0.5 14
Points 0.5 15
Hits 1.3 39
Takeaways 0.6 19
Giveaways 0.4 13
Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Justin Faulk's Next Game

