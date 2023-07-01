With +25000 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a long shot for the award (74th-best odds in league).

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 74th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Insights

Valdes-Scantling's 17 catches have turned into 273 total yards (and an average of 22.8 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 33 times.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball on 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this season and run the ball 40.3% of the time. They are 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Offensively, Kansas City ranks eighth in the NFL with 252.7 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defense ranks sixth in passing yards allowed per contest (183).

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +10600 (14th in NFL) Travis Kelce +11500 (15th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +15000 (29th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (74th in NFL)

