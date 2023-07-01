Mecole Hardman landed on IR. His Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET. Peruse Hardman's stats in the piece below.

Hardman has also tacked on one catch for 6 yards during his last three games. He was targeted three times and averaged 3.0 receiving yards per game.

Mecole Hardman Injury Status

Hardman is currently listed on injured reserve on the injury report.

Mecole Hardman 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 13 TAR, 9 REC, 47 YDS, 0 TD

Mecole Hardman Fantasy Insights

Hardman has compiled 3.0 fantasy points in 2023 (0.5 per game), which ranks him 171st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 422 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Hardman has posted 0.6 fantasy points (0.3 per game), as he's caught one pass on three targets for six yards and zero touchdowns.

Hardman has been targeted three times, with one reception for six yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 0.6 fantasy points (0.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of Hardman's fantasy campaign was a Week 11 performance versus the Philadelphia Eagles, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 1.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Mecole Hardman disappointed his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 8, when he mustered only -0.4 fantasy points (1 reception, 3 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Other Chiefs Players

Mecole Hardman 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 6 Eagles 2 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 1 6 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 2 13 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 10 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0

