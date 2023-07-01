The Missouri Tigers are +2500 to win the SEC in 2023, as they have the second-ranked odds in the conference. Additionally they have +50000 odds to take home the CFP National Championship. We have more details on futures odds, along with the important numbers you need to know, in the piece below.

Missouri Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00)

Missouri 2023 Schedule

Missouri will have to manage the ninth-toughest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (85). In 2023, the Tigers' schedule will see 11 games against teams who finished with winning records a year ago, including five games against teams that collected nine or more wins and zero games against squads that picked up three or fewer wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result South Dakota August 31 1 W 35-10 Middle Tennessee September 9 2 W 23-19 Kansas State September 16 3 W 30-27 Memphis September 23 4 W 34-27 @ Vanderbilt September 30 5 W 38-21 LSU October 7 6 L 49-39 @ Kentucky October 14 7 W 38-21 South Carolina October 21 8 W 34-12 @ Georgia November 4 10 L 30-21 Tennessee November 11 11 W 36-7 Florida November 18 12 W 33-31 @ Arkansas November 24 13 W 48-14 @ Ohio State December 29 18 -

