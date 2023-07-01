Missouri 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With a record of 10-2 thus far in 2023, the Missouri Tigers are the ninth-ranked team in the country -- for a complete look at their results and remaining schedule, see below.
Missouri 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|South Dakota (FCS)
|August 31 | 8:00 PM ET
|W 35-10
|SEC Network(Watch on Fubo)
|Middle Tennessee
|September 9 | 7:00 PM ET
|W 23-19
|SEC Network+
|Kansas State
|September 16 | 12:00 PM ET
|W 30-27
|SEC Network(Watch on Fubo)
|vs. Memphis
|September 23 | 7:30 PM ET
|W 34-27
|ESPNU(Watch on Fubo)
|@ Vanderbilt
|September 30 | 4:00 PM ET
|W 38-21
|SEC Network(Watch on Fubo)
|LSU
|October 7 | 12:00 PM ET
|L 49-39
|ESPN(Watch on Fubo)
|@ Kentucky
|October 14 | 7:30 PM ET
|W 38-21
|SEC Network(Watch on Fubo)
|South Carolina
|October 21 | 3:30 PM ET
|W 34-12
|SEC Network(Watch on Fubo)
|@ Georgia
|November 4 | 3:30 PM ET
|L 30-21
|CBS(Watch on Fubo)
|Tennessee
|November 11 | 3:30 PM ET
|W 36-7
|CBS(Watch on Fubo)
|Florida
|November 18 | 7:30 PM ET
|W 33-31
|ESPN(Watch on Fubo)
|@ Arkansas
|November 24 | 4:00 PM ET
|W 48-14
|CBS(Watch on Fubo)
|@ Ohio State
|December 29 | 8:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN
