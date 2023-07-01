With a record of 10-2 thus far in 2023, the Missouri Tigers are the ninth-ranked team in the country -- for a complete look at their results and remaining schedule, see below.

Missouri 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel
South Dakota (FCS) August 31 | 8:00 PM ET W 35-10 SEC Network(Watch on Fubo)
Middle Tennessee September 9 | 7:00 PM ET W 23-19 SEC Network+
Kansas State September 16 | 12:00 PM ET W 30-27 SEC Network(Watch on Fubo)
vs. Memphis September 23 | 7:30 PM ET W 34-27 ESPNU(Watch on Fubo)
@ Vanderbilt September 30 | 4:00 PM ET W 38-21 SEC Network(Watch on Fubo)
LSU October 7 | 12:00 PM ET L 49-39 ESPN(Watch on Fubo)
@ Kentucky October 14 | 7:30 PM ET W 38-21 SEC Network(Watch on Fubo)
South Carolina October 21 | 3:30 PM ET W 34-12 SEC Network(Watch on Fubo)
@ Georgia November 4 | 3:30 PM ET L 30-21 CBS(Watch on Fubo)
Tennessee November 11 | 3:30 PM ET W 36-7 CBS(Watch on Fubo)
Florida November 18 | 7:30 PM ET W 33-31 ESPN(Watch on Fubo)
@ Arkansas November 24 | 4:00 PM ET W 48-14 CBS(Watch on Fubo)
@ Ohio State December 29 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN

