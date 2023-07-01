NFL Playoff Odds: Each Team’s Odds to Win Division, Make 2024 Playoffs
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Who is going to make the playoffs at the end of the NFL regular season? The Jaguars are the favorites to make it in 2024, with current odds of -10000.
Going into the 2023 NFL campaign, plently of fans are looking at what football futures betting options are on the board for their favorite teams.
Odds to Make Playoffs
|Jaguars
|-10000
|Cowboys
|-10000
|Eagles
|-10000
|Ravens
|-10000
|49ers
|-10000
|Chiefs
|-10000
|Dolphins
|-5000
|Lions
|-5000
|Browns
|-400
|Steelers
|-250
|Falcons
|-125
|Vikings
|-120
|Texans
|-105
|Saints
|-105
|Packers
|+105
|Colts
|+110
|Seahawks
|+125
|Broncos
|+130
|Rams
|+250
|Buccaneers
|+300
|Bills
|+375
|Chargers
|+700
|Bengals
|+1400
|Raiders
|+1600
|Jets
|+1800
|Titans
|+1800
|Bears
|+1800
|Commanders
|+2500
|Panthers
|+2500
|Patriots
|+2500
|Giants
|+2500
|Cardinals
|+2500
Division Winning Odds
- AFC East: Bills (+900) Dolphins (-2000) Patriots (+20000) Jets (+25000)
- AFC North: Ravens (-300) Bengals (+25000) Browns (+550) Steelers (+500)
- AFC South: Texans (+1100) Colts (+1800) Jaguars (-1200) Titans (+12500)
- AFC West: Broncos (+4000) Chiefs (-10000) Chargers (+8000) Raiders (+12500)
- NFC East: Cowboys (+550) Giants (+30000) Eagles (-900) Commanders (+15000)
- NFC North: Bears (+15000) Bears (+400) Lions (-1000) Lions (+150) Packers (+2500) Packers (+300) Vikings (+750) Vikings (+300)
- NFC South: Falcons (+100) Panthers (+20000) Saints (+150) Buccaneers (+500)
- NFC West: Cardinals (+50000) Rams (+4000) 49ers (-10000) Seahawks (+3000)
