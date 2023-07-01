Who is going to make the playoffs at the end of the NFL regular season? The Jaguars are the favorites to make it in 2024, with current odds of -10000.

Going into the 2023 NFL campaign, plently of fans are looking at what football futures betting options are on the board for their favorite teams.

Odds to Make Playoffs

Jaguars -10000
Cowboys -10000
Eagles -10000
Ravens -10000
49ers -10000
Chiefs -10000
Dolphins -5000
Lions -5000
Browns -400
Steelers -250
Falcons -125
Vikings -120
Texans -105
Saints -105
Packers +105
Colts +110
Seahawks +125
Broncos +130
Rams +250
Buccaneers +300
Bills +375
Chargers +700
Bengals +1400
Raiders +1600
Jets +1800
Titans +1800
Bears +1800
Commanders +2500
Panthers +2500
Patriots +2500
Giants +2500
Cardinals +2500

Division Winning Odds

    • AFC East: Bills (+900) Dolphins (-2000) Patriots (+20000) Jets (+25000)
    • AFC North: Ravens (-300) Bengals (+25000) Browns (+550) Steelers (+500)
    • AFC South: Texans (+1100) Colts (+1800) Jaguars (-1200) Titans (+12500)
    • AFC West: Broncos (+4000) Chiefs (-10000) Chargers (+8000) Raiders (+12500)
    • NFC East: Cowboys (+550) Giants (+30000) Eagles (-900) Commanders (+15000)
    • NFC North: Bears (+15000) Bears (+400) Lions (-1000) Lions (+150) Packers (+2500) Packers (+300) Vikings (+750) Vikings (+300)
    • NFC South: Falcons (+100) Panthers (+20000) Saints (+150) Buccaneers (+500)
    • NFC West: Cardinals (+50000) Rams (+4000) 49ers (-10000) Seahawks (+3000)

