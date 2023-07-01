Who is going to make the playoffs at the end of the NFL regular season? The Jaguars are the favorites to make it in 2024, with current odds of -10000.

Going into the 2023 NFL campaign, plently of fans are looking at what football futures betting options are on the board for their favorite teams.

Odds to Make Playoffs

Odds to Make Playoffs Jaguars -10000 Cowboys -10000 Eagles -10000 Ravens -10000 49ers -10000 Chiefs -10000 Dolphins -5000 Lions -5000 Browns -400 Steelers -250 Falcons -125 Vikings -120 Texans -105 Saints -105 Packers +105 Colts +110 Seahawks +125 Broncos +130 Rams +250 Buccaneers +300 Bills +375 Chargers +700 Bengals +1400 Raiders +1600 Jets +1800 Titans +1800 Bears +1800 Commanders +2500 Panthers +2500 Patriots +2500 Giants +2500 Cardinals +2500

Division Winning Odds

AFC East : Bills (+900) Dolphins (-2000) Patriots (+20000) Jets (+25000)

AFC North : Ravens (-300) Bengals (+25000) Browns (+550) Steelers (+500)

AFC South : Texans (+1100) Colts (+1800) Jaguars (-1200) Titans (+12500)

AFC West : Broncos (+4000) Chiefs (-10000) Chargers (+8000) Raiders (+12500)

NFC East : Cowboys (+550) Giants (+30000) Eagles (-900) Commanders (+15000)

NFC North : Bears (+15000) Bears (+400) Lions (-1000) Lions (+150) Packers (+2500) Packers (+300) Vikings (+750) Vikings (+300)

NFC South : Falcons (+100) Panthers (+20000) Saints (+150) Buccaneers (+500)

NFC West: Cardinals (+50000) Rams (+4000) 49ers (-10000) Seahawks (+3000)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.