In Week 14 of the 2023 season, Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Mahomes' stats.

Mahomes has thrown for 685 yards (228.3 ypg) on 72-of-110 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games. He's also contributed in the ground game, with 73 rushing yards (24.3 ypg) on 15 carries.

Patrick Mahomes II Injury Status

Mahomes is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Patrick Mahomes II NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 301-for-444 (67.8%), 3,127 YDS (7 YPA), 22 TD, 10 INT 57 CAR, 331 YDS, 0 TD

Patrick Mahomes II Fantasy Insights

Mahomes is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (10th overall), putting up 222.1 total fantasy points (18.5 per game).

Through his last three games, Mahomes has completed 72-of-110 passes for 685 yards, with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 50.7 total fantasy points (16.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 73 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

Mahomes has completed 116-of-178 passes for 1,110 yards, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 72.1 total fantasy points (14.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 117 rushing yards on 24 attempts.

The high point of Mahomes' fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, when he piled up 33.9 fantasy points with 424 passing yards, four TDs, and one pick. With his legs, he added 29 rushing yards on four carries (7.3 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Patrick Mahomes II delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (5.6 points) in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, passing for 240 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Other Chiefs Players

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Lions 21 39 226 2 1 6 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 29 41 305 2 1 7 30 0 Week 3 Bears 24 33 272 3 0 3 28 0 Week 4 @Jets 18 30 203 1 2 7 51 0 Week 5 @Vikings 31 41 281 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 30 40 306 1 1 6 31 0 Week 7 Chargers 32 42 424 4 1 4 29 0 Week 8 @Broncos 24 38 240 0 2 3 20 0 Week 9 Dolphins 20 30 185 2 0 6 24 0 Week 11 Eagles 24 43 177 2 1 6 38 0 Week 12 @Raiders 27 34 298 2 0 5 9 0 Week 13 @Packers 21 33 210 1 1 4 26 0

