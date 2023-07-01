With +10600 odds to claim the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Patrick Mahomes II is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (14th-best odds in league). He has two different prop bets available in all, so there are a variety of options. See his complete list of odds later in this piece.

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +10600 14th Bet $100 to win $10,600

Patrick Mahomes II Insights

Mahomes has passed for 3,127 yards (260.6 per game), completing 67.8% of his throws, with 22 TDs and 10 INTs.

He has tacked on 331 yards on 57 carries, averaging 27.6 yards rushing per game.

The Chiefs, 10th in the league in scoring, have attempted a pass 59.7% of the time and run the ball 40.3% of the time.

Kansas City ranks eighth in pass offense (252.7 passing yards per game) and sixth in pass defense (183 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +10600 (14th in NFL) Travis Kelce +11500 (15th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +15000 (29th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (74th in NFL)

