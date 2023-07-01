With +6600 odds to capture the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Rashee Rice is one of the favorites for the award (eighth-best odds in NFL).

Rashee Rice 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +6600 8th Bet $100 to win $6,600

Rashee Rice Insights

This season Rice has 52 grabs (on 65 targets) for 591 yards and five scores, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

The Chiefs have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season and are 10th in the league in scoring.

Kansas City ranks eighth in pass offense (252.7 passing yards per game) and sixth in pass defense (183 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +10600 (14th in NFL) Travis Kelce +11500 (15th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +15000 (29th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (74th in NFL)

