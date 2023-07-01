Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Rice's stats.

Rice has collected 213 receiving yards (71.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes on 24 targets during his last three games.

Rashee Rice Injury Status

Rice is currently not listed as injured.

Rashee Rice 2023 Stats

Rashee Rice 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 65 TAR, 52 REC, 591 YDS, 5 TD

Rashee Rice Fantasy Insights

With 88.8 fantasy points in 2023 (7.4 per game), Rice is the 34th-ranked player at the WR position and 99th among all players.

During his last three games Rice has been targeted 24 times, with 20 receptions for 213 yards and one TD, resulting in 27.3 fantasy points (9.1 per game) during that stretch.

Rice has posted 40.6 fantasy points (8.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 26 passes on 31 targets for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Rice's fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 16.7 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 107 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Rashee Rice delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (2.0 points) in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching two balls for 20 yards.

Other Chiefs Players

Rashee Rice 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1 Week 11 Eagles 5 4 42 0 Week 12 @Raiders 10 8 107 1 Week 13 @Packers 9 8 64 0

